Americans are becoming increasingly concerned with the rising tide of domestic violence and terrorism, once again raising questions regarding what can be done to reduce future similar actions. America’s founders repeatedly stated that religion and morality are the only sure foundation for our constitutional republic. President John Adams stated: “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion … Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
Jesus identified the source of murder saying, “For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies.” Harboring hatred in my heart is the root cause of all murder. If hatred is allowed to grow and fester in me, it can lead to murderous results. Hatred is a cancer of the heart.
Calls for more civil laws do not address the root problem: the condition of a person’s heart, which is the actual source of violence and crime. Civil laws can only address externalized crimes after the fact, while Christianity addresses the condition of the heart, which can help prevent crimes while they are still internalized. To deal effectively with the internal condition of the heart is to prevent external crime.
The prophet Ezekiel said, “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you;” but for this to happen Jesus said that “you must be born again.” The apostle Paul told us, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” This is only possible if I have allowed God to give me a new heart and a new spirit and allowed Him to remove hatred from my heart.
Robert Winthrop, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1847 to 1849, summed it up this way: “Men, in a word, must necessarily be controlled, either by a power within them, or by a power without them; either by the word of God, or by the strong arm of man; either by the Bible, or by the bayonet.”
Our passions forge our chains. We must have a moral compass by which to govern the passions of the heart.
Civil laws are necessary to help reduce crime and provide order and security, but they only address external criminal actions after the fact and have no power to cleanse the heart. If increasing numbers of people harbor murderous hatred in their hearts, we will see increasing violence and terrorism. My hope and prayer is that more people will repent of their pride and rebellion toward God to be forgiven and have their hearts cleansed of evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies. Only then will we begin to see a decrease in violence and terrorism.
Richard Ross
Owosso
