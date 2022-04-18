Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in Texas in 2008. Her execution is now imminent. The district attorney who prosecuted her case has resisted calls from lawmakers and the public to ask a judge to recall her death warrant, despite at least five jurors from the case questioning her guilt. One juror said he felt pressured by other jurors to sentence her to death.
Questions about the legitimacy of convictions in cases where the death penalty has been imposed are more typical than is certainty about defendants’ guilt. But even if a defendant is guilty, is it ethical or constitutional to kill them? Do two wrongs make a right?
Public discourse about capital punishment rarely broaches the question of whether the government should ever be allowed to murder anyone as punishment for a crime, regardless of a defendant’s innocence or guilt.
The United States Supreme Court declared capital punishment to be cruel and unusual punishment in 1972. The death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Twenty-seven states currently allow capital punishment. Texas leads the nation in the number of executions since the death penalty was reinstated.
Our nation’s founding fathers had little confidence in the ability of politicians to self-regulate their insatiable appetites for power — and with good reason. This country has witnessed the utter lack of regard for human life that power-hungry politicians have demonstrated throughout history.
From the Salem Witch Trials that resulted in the murder of more than 200 people who were accused of practicing witchcraft in the late 1600s, to the district attorneys we see today who proudly seek the murder of defendants in order to advance their careers, the bloodlust of politicians remains the greatest threat of all to public safety and morality.
Until moral clarity is achieved by every state in the union, our criminal justice system will continue to be no better than the Catholic Church during the Inquisition. The Catholic Church terrorized millions of people for hundreds of years out of a perverse sense of righteous indignation. Secular governments have fared no better than religious governments when their power has gone unchecked.
This nation can have justice or it can have persecution, but it can’t have both. States should choose wisely.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
