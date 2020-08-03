I thank you Don Galardi for your “right on” message in Sunday’s Argus-Press.
Wake up Owosso Board of Education. You’re heading down a very “slippery slope,” bowing to demands of implementing a racial policy and curriculum that is consistent with Marxism.
It might do you, and all of us, good to take Dr. Galardi’s advice and read those views he suggested from some very smart people. We definitely need some common sense in this very uncommon season. Listen up.
What a sad state we’ve come to when we no longer can state an opinion. So much for freedom!
Nora Banas
Corunna
