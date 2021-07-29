There is nothing in the English language that can adequately describe the agony experienced by Capitol and Metropolitan police officers who defended all of us from the most violent, cruel and treacherous act ever committed by American citizens.
These men were finally (after being stifled solely by Republican efforts to suppress their testimony) invited to tell their eyewitness stories of the heinous verbal and physical attacks they endured in their valiant struggle to protect our American form of democracy. What Donald Trump and his mob have long forgotten is that what they tried to breach was not a building of marble, steel and wood; but a government of laws and responsibilities. What they violated was the fragile, but historic, belief that elections determine our way forward; and the disgraceful treatment of these defenders was, for each of them, shear hell on earth.
It is therefore an extreme irony that the bodily injuries actually pale compared to the vile, verbal assaults they suffered, hour after hour, from their own countrymen. These officers actually believed they were about to die at the hands of Americans — and not the terrorists many had previously faced while serving as soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. As the son of a WWII combat veteran, I cannot imagine the shame Lt. Col. Emerson Smith (a lifelong Republican) would have borne, had he lived to witness this Republican anarchy. As I listened to Tuesday’s testimony, I am thankful for many things: honorable Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are willing to uphold the honor of the party of Lincoln; for every traitor who answered Trump’s call to treason, 10 brave police officers answered the call to defend democracy; and finally, for the overwhelming majority of the American electorate that will always reject the fascist attempt to overthrow a legitimately elected government.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.