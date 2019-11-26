The writer who claims Congressman Deven Nunes dishonors his oath of office got it all wrong. It is the clown Rep. Adam Schiff who is making a mockery of Congress.
How can anyone take him seriously when he fabricates phone calls and provides false evidence trying to convict the president of a crime he didn’t commit.
What a waste of time and money. First it was the president conspiring with the Russians to overthrow the election. When that proved to be false they tried to prove the president was bribing the Ukrainians to investigate and destroy Joe Biden’s run for president. When the president released the actual phone calls their lies were completely refuted.
These far left liberals, who I don’t believe represent most Democrats, seem willing to go to great extremes to bring down a president who was duly elected. Be careful what you wish for. The next time a Democratic president, whom we might not agree with, is elected there could also be a call for impeachment before they even take office. This can work both ways. Back off.
If you don’t like the president, vote him out of office. Don’t try to destroy his presidency through impeachment based on falsely created evidence. I felt that President Barack Obama was probably the worst president in my lifetime (14 from Franklin Roosevelt through Donald Trump). While I disagreed with most of his policies, along with the damage he did to the military, he was still the president. Impeachment is meant to remove a person from office for serious offenses, not just because we don’t like them or disagree with their policies.
I personally would like to see these far left liberals get the impeachment through the House of Representatives. I believe when it got to the Senate the truth would come out, exposing what liars Schiff and his hateful cronies really are. It would also expose the elite swamp who think they know what is better for us than we do ourselves. The swamp hates the president since he is draining it. The swamp includes many from both parties. There are some who deserve to be in prison,
Gary Hammond
Shiawassee Township
(1) comment
Agree 100%. Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.