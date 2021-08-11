Significant numbers of people from South and Central America want to come to the United States.
Unable to make a living or safely live in their home countries, many fear for their lives because of political violence. This indicates a breakdown or dysfunction of democracy and accountability in their governments. The barely disguised racism in the anti-immigration arguments from the Republicans imply that as Americans we are somehow better because we are white and they are a bunch of dirty brown people prone to hot-headedness and instability.
But, in fact, the reason so many people want to come here is because their governments don’t function. Rife with the corruption totalitarianism and incompetence. We are lucky as Americans in that up until fairly recently in our history the checks and balances in our democracy have functioned to some degree and there was a level of accountability in our government.
The Trump years have destroyed accountability in our system. Trump and his fascist party have destroyed and subverted the safeguards and accountability in our government. This has been happening on the local level in many rural areas of our country for years. But because of Trump’s attack on truth and the free press things have gotten much worse.
Recent revelations of corruption in our local government and law enforcement are an indication of this. People like representative U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida and his criminal co-conspirators and criminals in our own local government or emboldened by Donald Trump and his brazen openly corrupt activity with no consequence. This is exactly what helped to create the dysfunction in countries like Mexico that now contribute to the so-called border crisis. U.S. foreign policy post World War II also helped to create the situation our government has subverted democracy in Latin America and elsewhere for years, propping up fascist dictator’s in countries like El Salvador and Chile, as well as Vietnam, Spain, Portugal, the Philippines and other countries: stealing elections, training secret police to torture dissidents and directing assassinations at progressive leaders. We kept terrorists in power so U.S. corporations could squeeze cheap labor and natural resources from those countries.
The Trump Nazis want to believe this could never happen here but it is happening here. If the erosion of our democracy and accountability in our government continues we may see a Canadian border crisis, people fleeing the U.S. because of incompetence and corruption
Jeffrey Carmody
Owosso
