Sunday I am going to church. That might not mean much to some, but to me it means the first step in claiming my life back.
When I get there, the church doors will be locked and my car will probably be the only one in the parking lot, but I will be at church and that is where I belong on any given Sunday morning.
I think it’s time we Christians stop telling each other that “God is in control” of what is happening across our country regarding this nasty virus that’s out there and start living like we really believe it.
Why have we been so compliant in letting our churches be closed? Is that not what Satan wants of us, to just roll over and play dead? Well, we’re certainly doing a bang-up job of it aren’t we?
In the beginning of this mess, I know everyone was trying to do what was right and safe for all concerned but I believe we have fallen into a trap of listening to the “experts” and have forgotten to consult the one who is truly in charge.
Other generations have had to face diseases as bad as, if not worse than, COVID-19 and they didn’t have the science and ability to come up with treatments and possibly vaccines like we do today. However, they kept on going.
They didn’t shut down the whole country and they certainly didn’t close their churches.
What are we teaching those who are coming behind us, to run and hide when things get a little iffy instead of going to the one who we say is in charge?
Shame on us.
In 2 Chronicles 7:14 it says, “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land” and Psalm 122:1 I rejoiced with those who said to me, “Let us go to the house of the Lord.”
Dear Christians, don’t you think it’s time we started truly putting our faith in the One who is in charge? I’m going to church this Sunday. Anyone want to join me?
Sandy Conant
Owosso
(1) comment
I disagree, because if we go to church ignoring public health concerns, and as a result spread this virus to even one person, who dies as a result, we have failed as Christians.
Let's not think of ourselves and our need for God, let's put God first by putting the welfare of others first.
The selfish practice of religion goes against everything Christ teaches us.
Let's put others first, even before our personal need for church. Let's love our neighbor, particularly our sick and weak neighbors, then and only then, I believe, can we fully love and worship God. Amen
