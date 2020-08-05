Since day one, President Donald Trump and his dangerously pathological administration enablers have treated the pandemic like a public relations crisis and put Michigan, Shiawassee County and Owosso families in danger for the political opportunity to boost his approval ratings.
They ignored the disease until it was too late and failed to implement widespread testing, which is exactly why the United States now has the highest unemployment rate since 1982. America simply cannot afford another four years of a president who makes decisions based on what is best for himself, not the country, and has killed many people in the process with Republican lies (remember the “inject yourself with disinfectant and it will kill the coronavirus?). Has anyone checked to see any of Michigan’s virus deaths?
Now more than ever, it is up to thousands of grassroots supporters like you to help elect leaders who will defend our democracy. The Democratic National Committee is ramping up its data and technology infrastructure, organizing capacity in key battleground states, and voter protection efforts to help lift Vice President Joe Biden and Democrats to victory this year.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
(1) comment
AMEN! And remember the GOP thinks it is OK for the seniors to die to save the economy.
