Why? Why do people think they need to be in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine? These types of weapons are for police and military personal only. There is no hunting in any sport requiring this firepower. Now before anyone goes off on me, I am a firm believer in the right to own a gun — there’s just no reason for assault-type weapons.
If you own one of these, shame on you. If anyone watched the morning news Wednesday, you saw beautiful, innocent pictures of young victims. You also saw the terror-stricken pictures of young kids being led away to safe locations after the shooting. If you are a parent or grandparent, this is your absolute nightmare to have to live through. The kids that were wounded or just in the vicinity of the shooting — that saw or heard their playmates and friends gunned down — will have to live with this nightmare the rest of their lives. So sad.
A friend of the gunman’s mother said in an interview the shooter was being bullied in school. Where are the parents and grandparents that saw this going on and did not hold the bullies or school accountable and demand action to stop this? This is no excuse, but would you rather out your kid in order to get help — even if this embarrassed them or you — or would you rather live with the fact that your child was responsible for a tragedy? Speak up, get into your child’s online life, see what is going on and pray to God that this never happens around here or to someone you know.
Remember it is not unlawful to own a gun, but there is no reason that any civilian should need an assault weapon. Watch the news, see the innocent faces of these kids, let it burn into your brain their innocence. See the terror on the other kids’ faces, see the pain in the faces of the parents seen waiting to find out if their kids were safe or not.
Wake up, get your politician to help get these assault weapons off the market. Remember, the next time it could be here.
Gerry Hittle
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.