When the position of Director of National Intelligence was created by the (post) 9-11 Commission, it was specified that “he shall have extensive intelligence experience.” Donald Trump, in yet another act of gross incompetence, has selected Richard Grennell as his new DNI — a former ambassador with zero intelligence experience.
In another inexplicable gift to Vladimir Putin, Trump has nominated a yes man, a staunch supporter, instead of a person totally qualified to assume the responsibilities of the single, most important security position the nation must depend upon.
Now, you’re asking, “Why would he make such a blatantly stupid appointment?” Because Donald Trump doesn’t want a director who will tell him the truth — one who will report what a president needs to know. Instead, this commander-in-chief wants to only be told what he wants to hear. We, therefore, now have an administration and president who will ignore the facts, and make decisions based solely on what Donald John Trump has decided to allow to penetrate his self-serving bubble. What? Are you suddenly feeling less safe?
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Incompetence leading incompetence...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.