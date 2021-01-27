I read on the Opinion Page a letter that mentioned Dick Campbell. A broad smile came across my face as I remembered Dick and the Friday morning coffee clutch at Hardee’s in Owosso.
Twenty or more Marines met for coffee each Friday and swapped stories: the Liars’ Club, as Dick liked to call it.
Marine veterans of World War II, Korea Vietnam and Iraq, as well as Marines who served in peacetime were included. We had served in every climate and place in every capacity.
What the nation’s enemies could not accomplish, Father Time has. The few survivors of the Liars’ Club were called to burial duty for Dick and most of the Harold R. Cooley Detachment, based in Owosso.
I think I can speak for the few remaining members when I say we loved each of those men. It was my honor to be a small part of that band of brothers. God bless their memory.
Ronald Anderson
Owosso
