In regard to the legalization of what is called recreational marijuana, please explain to me how destroying your brain is considered a form of recreation.
Marijuana does have profound brain effects, so I simply must inquire of those who support its use why is it that you want more fools in this society.
In regard to redistricting, how is taking that function away from the elected legislature and placing it in the hands of a so-called independent commission a move toward devolving the function to the people.
Do the people elect this panel? No.
Will politicians be making the decisions? Yes.
Do the people have any recourse to their decisions? No.
Is there a cost associated with this so called independent commission? Well, yes there is and it is open ended.
And do remember who initiated this initiative: It was Eric Holder. Those who think him a disinterested entity are purely daft.
As to making voting easier, absolutely not. Voting is a serious business that should require thought and knowledge. Which is a good reason for raising the voting age back to at least 21. Eighteen-year-olds are not knowledgeable voters. They have spent their lives in the public school system. They have no life experience, no memory of past events and have not been educated. They are well versed in diversity, inclusion and equity but know nothing of our system of government. They come out of school thinking socialism is a superior form of government. How very sad.
JoAnn Goodson
Owosso
Proposals 2018 General Election - Vote NO, as they all give all power to the bureaucracy with no accountability from the People.
18-1 NO: First, identify testing measures to determine intoxicated driving for recreational usage. Marijuana would be better to be lawful and remove government from the equation. Hemp oil should not be regulated, as it does not have the narcotic effect without the THC content of smoked marijuana. Legalizing marijuana for recreational use gives more power to the government and little to no power to the People. We may lawfully process 300 gallons of moonshine for our own consumption, but cannot grow one plant for the benefit to individuals.
18-2 NO: We should concentrate upon restoring traditional District Boundaries as they were prior to legislators bickering over who received more votes. Counties with higher populations should have additional Representation within the same County. Currently, Districts of approximately 88,000 residents are represented by a Representative, and a Senator represents approximately 280,000 residents. Who feels that our government (as corrupt as they are) will fairly assign individuals from the General Public to assist in selecting voting boundaries for Districts of Michigan?
18-3 NO: Individuals should Register to Vote as currently prescribed, one month in advance of an Election. How will they be thoroughly informed if they register to Vote on the same day? Straight Party Voting is the lazy way of Voting and gives no chance for People of worth to have success in elections. Recently, our Secretary of State stood for our Sovereign Rights as a State to uphold the ban on Straight Party Voting. The only good part of this Proposal is the extension of time for military serving abroad to complete Absentee Voting along with No Reason Absentee Voting. Separate these issues and put them to a Vote.
Vote NO on all Tax Hikes. If government cannot sustain itself on 64% of our incomes, then they need to trim the fat in the bureaucracy. Government should learn to live within their Means just like the People are forced to with such high taxation levied upon us.
Respectfully,
Matthew Shepard, USTPM.org
Candidate for Michigan’s Senate District 24, Write-in for Shiawassee County District 7 Commissioner, and Perry School Board
Together, We Can Make It Happen!
You are going to lose on all three accounts. And as far as "straight party voting," basically it's none of your business how I want to vote. NONE
