I have some disjointed observations in these backward “alternate facts” times. I’ll take a FOX News tack, posing questions meant to stir emotions rather than positing solutions.
Why not send babies home with an assault rifle along with their birth certificate instead of registering them to vote? Isn’t this more crucial?
Why is a person interviewing a presidential candidate fired for the ensuing salacious remark while the subject making it attains the most powerful position in the world?
Why are pathological liars given more credence these days than people devoted to truth? How would Europe look today if Adolph Hitler had the internet to recruit fellow fascists from abroad? Given their “Jews will not replace us” mantra, is there any reason to believe those Tiki torch bearers from South Carolina wouldn’t join him?
Why have white supremacists shed their sheets? Can it be because of Teflon Don?
Why were those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 labeled insurrectionists? Was it to witness President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory or to stop the steal?
Why were those who attended a Black Lives Matter rally required to obtain a permit, post $80,000 for cleanup, wear masks, maintain distance and prohibited from arriving by bus if coming from a hot spot?
Why was there an overwhelming National Guard presence? Why was 45’s rally allowed to morph into a march and not held to the same standards?
What would the reaction be to a black community gleefully celebrating the lynching of a white man? Why vilify immigrants when homegrown haters pose the biggest threat?
Who knows that the Bath schoolhouse bombing was once the worst-ever domestic terror incidents until Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols (another proud Michigan connection) engineered the Oklahoma City disaster?
Who doesn’t believe brandishing weapons in our Capitol building was a dry run for Washington?
When will police be held accountable for the misuse of deadly force? Are they in the right profession if they fear for their lives? Will the aftermath of the acquittal of the officers implicated in Rodney King’s beating be repeated, if Derek Chauvin is exonerated of George Floyd’s murder?
Does Sean Hannity remind anyone else of a Kewpie doll? Can he speak without waving a pen around? Does he write his own material or just read it ala Tucker “‘I can’t even pronounce that word” Carlson?
Meine homage to FOX News hast zum ende gekommen.
Mike Martin
Owosso
