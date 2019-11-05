I would like to thank the Shiawassee County commissioners for naming the new county building the Gary W. Holzhausen Drain Commission and Utility Building.
It is a great honor for myself and my family. As a drainage contractor, I worked on numerous drains in Shiawassee and surrounding counties. Upon retiring, I was elected Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner for four years.
I am currently serving my 10th year as a Shiawassee County commissioner. I also want to thank everyone who attended the dedication ceremony, sent cards and their good wishes.
Gary W. Holzhausen
Commissioner, District 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.