Regarding my comparison of presidents Donald Trump and John F. Kennedy in a recent letter to the editor, it was my intent to compare the two only in their common lack of a need to prosper from their presidency: both wealthy, neither susceptible to the corrupting influences that so many Washington office holders of both parties succumb to.
It is unfortunate the editor chose to put a headline on my letter that referred to only about a couple dozen words of the 400 word letter. The letter’s main points had nothing to do with JFK.
I submit there are no factual errors in the rest of the letter. I also want to propose, in response to the “not sleep with them” comment in a response letter, that those who think JFK was an angel in this regard do a little research. An internet search for “JFK infidelities” will quickly be quite revealing.
Michael Danek
Woodhull Township
