This is in reference to the Owosso City Council’s decision to write off a $60,000 debt owed to the city by the Capitol Bowl business.
There is a serious flaw in the handling of this money. Why wasn’t there a lien placed on the Capitol Bowl property? Such a lien would have recovered the debt upon sale to its new ownership.
The money may have been DDA funds, but it is taxpayer money nonetheless.
Would the city council forgive a resident for not paying their property taxes? Sixty thousand dollars would probably cover a single resident’s property tax bills for the next 26 years — or cover the annual salary for a city employee.
The Owosso city manager and council should do more due diligence in performance of their monetary duties.
CJ Post
Owosso
(1) comment
It's not their money so what do they care??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.