Small towns are the best. At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, my GMC Canyon signaled that a tire was low and losing pressure very rapidly. I got off the expressway at the M-52 exit and stopped at Roadtrip Sunoco where I approached the couple in the vehicle parked next to me to ask where I might get the tire repaired.
The kind gentleman not only referred me to Huffy’s Garage and Tire Center, where I received excellent service, but also gave of his time to put some air in my low tire so that I could avoid having a flat before I could get to the repair shop.
Even though my trip through Perry was not what I would have ever expected, I will not soon forget the kindness of the people I encountered. I just want to say thank you.
Lynn Ferguson
Fenton
