So President Donald Trump and his enablers want to kill the Endangered Species Act.
So I said to myself, “Self, why would they want to do that?”
Then it hit me, they want to be the ones that kill the last ones. Look out, lions and tigers and bears. Oh my. All the rest of us can’t be too far behind.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.