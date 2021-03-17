A newly released (and rapidly declassified) report from the director of National Intelligence makes 100% clear that it was Russia — and Russia alone — that attempted to denigrate Joe Biden, elect Donald Trump and sow division over our national election integrity. It was both the former president and his attorney general who continuously (and falsely) maintained that China was the principal source of electoral interference during the 2020 cycle.
The unified conclusions of the entire combined U. S. intelligence analysis also makes clear that Trump’s soulmate — Russian President Vladimir Putin — personally directed Russian contacts with senior Trump officials (among them Trump attorney Rudy Guliani) with the objective of keeping the Trump campaign in “the Russian loop” as to what its strategy would be. This foreign attempt to sabotage the Democratic candidate in favor of (for the second time in five years) electing Donald Trump reestablishes the Mueller Report’s actual finding: that there were ongoing relationships between the Russian security services and the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaigns.
In light of Trump’s total four-year capitulation to Putin’s every offense against the United States (think bounties on our troops’ lives), it is now perfectly clear what the Russian payoff to Trump would become. Never in American history has an elected president so completely betrayed his country to achieve political power; nor have so many supporters ever ignored such a colossal treason.
Thomas Smith
Durand
