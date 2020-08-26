As a senior, I find my favorite exercise is to bike and take in the natural beauty of Shiawassee County.
As I was biking north on Vandecarr Road and approaching Hibbard Road, I discovered a fresh mountain of trash bags full of deconstruction materials at the edge of the road and proceeding down a deep ditch. From the road you can see four or five bags, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Upon closer inspection, I counted 18 bags, although several more may be buried under those. It would have taken the trash villain a few minutes to transfer that much debris from their vehicle to the roadside. The perpetrator was smart enough to find a location out of the view of any house. Still, they took a gamble that a passing vehicle would not see the attack on the environment and recognize it for what it was.
It so disturbed me that I took pictures of the carnage and rode my bike to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in Corunna to file a formal complaint. During the journey, I recalled seeing other such piles of garbage bags off Bennington and Cook roads. This is not an isolated incident of slobbery. It clearly indicates we have a “serial dumper” who will not stop until they are caught.
I would encourage anyone who may happen on an active crime scene to take a picture of the dumper or their vehicle. A quick call to the authorities might result in the offender’s capture. A picture of their license plate would be a slam dunk in catching the culprit.
I know law enforcement has other priorities than to search through trash, but a little detective work would likely provide some pretty good leads. There may even be a name and address in one of those bags.
I don’t think we need a forensic expert, criminal profiler or the FBI to break the case. The average Home Depot employee could function in that capacity. The dumper is not an unemployed teen who is thumbing his or her nose at the establishment. The crime was committed by someone who can afford to buy building materials, but is too cheap to pay a minimal dumping fee like everyone else.
The trash is on the county easement, so it’s unfair to think the farmer or property owner is responsible for the cleanup. At the very least, I hope the Shiawassee County Road Commission, Adopt-A-Highway volunteers or jail inmates can clean up the site.
It’s not the crime of the century, but way up there in my book
Robert Mogg
Owosso
(1) comment
I'm with you, whoever is doing this must be caught. Everyone keep their eyes open and cameras ready. Teamwork!
