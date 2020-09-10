It’s my wish to create a protest — nonviolent, of course — against Ken Burns regarding his “Baseball” documentary series.
In his “documentary,” Ty Cobb was portrayed as a racist and an embarrassment to baseball. The Detroit Tiger retired after 23 years with a .366 lifetime batting average, more than 4,000 hits and a truckload of stolen bases.
Cobb was called the greatest player of all time by Charles Comiskey (the owner of the White Sox), and was the first player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. I’m sure he was no choir boy — neither was Babe Ruth — and he played to win. I wish a young Cobb played in Detroit now.
Burns’ slander has been brought to light by Charles Leerhsen in his book, “Ty Cobb, a Terrible Beauty.”
The book should be required reading for all Tigers fans. It was on the New York Times bestseller list and can be ordered at most book stores.
Cobb, “the racist,” approved of black Major Leagues and once said the only player he would pay to see was Willie Mays. Maybe the real issue Burns and his staff of baseball wizards had with Cobb was he didn’t play in new York or Boston.
I often wonder if the East Coast press would have endorsed Babe Ruth as strongly if he had played in Detroit instead of New York.
Think how long it took the largely eastern sports writers to elected Alan Trammell and Jack Morris to the Hall of Fame.
I was angry when the Tigers fans cheered Ken Burns at a home game in Detroit. He didn’t deserve it. It’s time Burns corrected his calumny and tell the real story of Cobb and Detroit baseball.
Maybe Burns’ baseball documentary is the real embarrassment to the game.
Ronald Anderson
Vernon Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.