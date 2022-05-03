If the United States Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, what a bad decision they will make. Since when is it the government’s business how and what pregnancy decisions a woman can make?
Now, whether you support right to life or not, the Supreme Court thinks that it’s in the mother’s best interest to carry a baby that was made by rape or incest? Really, I have to wonder if the court will feel the same way if their daughters were denied the choice of abortion if they were raped?
Women will again be forced to have abortions in the back allies and face death due to infections — all because a select few stuck their noses in where they had no business. Another sad day for all American women; the government now controls a woman’s body and reproductive rights.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.