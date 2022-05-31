Check this out: MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) formed when people became enraged by the deaths of children caused by drunken drivers. Legislators, their constituents and even the industry that relies on the consumption of alcohol found common ground when the public outcry became too loud to ignore, resulting in more stringent laws.
It’s now possible to do serious prison time simply for driving while some arbitrary amount of alcohol courses through your veins. No need to have been involved in an accident, let alone one resulting in a fatality, for your life to take a major detour. So where is the outrage when an implement meant to cause death over and over and over fails to evoke the same scrutiny, over and over and over? The clothes-hangers in congress turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the heart-wrenching cries of the people left behind to mourn the gaping holes that now define their lives.
But you can bet they hear the whispers of the lobbyists who stuff their wallets and fund their campaigns come election time.
Mike Martin
Owosso
