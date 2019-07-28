My husband has a home at Ovid Healthcare, because of the special care he receives from everyone there.
I would name them all, but would forget someone.
Since they brought Vincent her to Ovid, his love and care from everyone makes me feel like they are family too.
When I come every day, I tell everyone I’m going home. It is home to Vincent and I.
All the great care and love for everyone’s loved ones here should be appreciated.
My husband loves this place, as I do. That is why Ovid Healthcare is the place for your loved ones.
Paula Oginski
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.