Every one of our Shiawassee County commissioners is Republican and yet Rep. John Moolenaar found a way, once again, to blame the Democrats, this time for the board’s lack of moral character.
He said they (Democrats) made it too easy for the county commissioners to steal the money. How about that for the power of deduction, folks?
Let’s hope he doesn’t use this logic in all his thought processes as he continues to work for us in our government.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
