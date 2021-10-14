I stand on the corner to cross your kids and I look back down the street and see a really cool stop ahead sign (with an arrow and stop sign shape). Apparently too many don’t know what that means. I assume we put up signs because too many people can’t read “stop ahead.”
It seems to be an easy fix. I know those stop signs don’t turn green or say go.
Four people blew through Monday and three had their noses into their phones.
Come on, your main thing should be driving your car. If you hit and kill someone because your phone is more important, you will have a lifetime to learn from your mistake.
Ed Wiseley
Bancroft
