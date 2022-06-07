Let’s talk about the recent gas price issue and all the comments flying around. The “problem” is our own fault. We’re consuming a fossil fuel that came from crude oil formed thousands of feet below the earth surface, millions of years ago, and imported on vessels from overseas.
Think about that when you fill up your giant SUV. Think you’re entitled to that? Blame the president? Don’t think so. The consumption and waste of fuel has reached epic stages. We are the consumption factor and hence the problem.
The automobile became the main form of transportation in the 1940s. This country easily could have built a nice rail transit system (look at Europe) to lessen the volume of autos on the road. Big oil companies wanted no part of that; they saw the billions in profits coming their way.
So here we are today, the oh-so -pecial human beings, complaining about gas prices. Pretty absurd; get over it. I still live in a free country, I don’t forget that.
Kenneth Bergman
Owosso
