The kindness and caring of many of our county residents, businesses, community groups, churches and individuals who came forward this year to adopt 228 low-income children from across the county was amazing.
The greater the need, the greater the sharing that occurs. Please accept our thanks and sincere appreciation for your help with Christmas Wishes.
The holiday season is often difficult for many people for different reasons, but living in poverty increases the sense of hopelessness. When you add the very real threat of COVID-19 — through your actions, you have made Dec. 25 a very special day of the year and a wish come true for many children and families.
Thank you for caring and sharing this holiday season.
Rebecca Zemla
Capital Area
Community Services
Shiawassee County
Center Coordinator
