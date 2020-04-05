In all my 79 years on this earth, this is the first time I have written a letter to the newspaper. But on March 28 Opinion page, a man who doesn’t even know me called me ignorant because I didn’t vote the way he thought I should. That got to me.
I don’t care who this man voted for, Democrat, Republican or the Fruit Pickers Party, as long as he’s doing what every American should be doing — voting.
This man had something negative to say about every Democrat on the ballot. But he had the most to say about former Vice President Joe Biden. Now if these things are true, and I have no reason to doubt what this man says, I do not condone them. I’m going out on limb here and say he supports the current person in the White House.
He calls Biden “Creepy” so let’s compare. President Donald Trump has committed adultery three times that we know about, paid off a porn star to keep that affair quiet, bragged about grabbing women by the, umm don’t want to use that word, let’s just say private parts, and bragged about walking into a dressing room of young ladies in various stages of undress getting ready for a beauty pageant.
Biden’s the creepy one and I’m ignorant? Wow. Let’s go back to the old saying, “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones” and leave it at that.
Gary Schooley
Corunna
Gotta remember. They are the elitist that are perfect and do know wrong. They just refuse to look at ALL the things this president is so bad at. You only named 10% of the things he sucks at. And they still support him. Then when you point out what a pig he is, they call you names.
Oops. No.
