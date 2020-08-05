I would like to thank John Edward Morovitz from Owosso for his letter “Watch Fox News to hear truth about liberalism.” Your letter is what people need to hear. Thank you, sir.
Fox News is the greatest source of news for the upcoming election and an everyday news source. Sean Hannity, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Tucker Carlson and “The Five” are the best.
John, you’re not the only one losing sleep, and you’re not alone in your worry.
God bless this country. I am praying for everyone.
Mercedes Ferguson
Owosso
