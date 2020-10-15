One of the main problems I have with the Democrats and the Affordable Care Act is that health care is no longer affordable for me as a result of it.
Fifty years ago, a doctor’s visit cost me $5. I only had to work three hours at a minimum wage job to pay out of pocket.
Today, a minimum wage worker has to work 20 to 30 hours to pay for a doctor’s visit.
The cost of health care has gone up 300 percent since 2008 as a result of Obamacare. Income has only risen by about 20 percent.
The health care industry is getting away with theft and extortion.
Going back to the system we had 50 years ago will drastically reduce the cost of health care.
Putting a stop to unnecessary office visits and unnecessary tests and procedures would save consumers billions of dollars.
Charles Bursch
Corunna
Oh brother. It has nothing to do the democrats and the ACA? How about inflation? And new expensive medical treatments?
