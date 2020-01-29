My heart is so heavy. I read in the Thursday Argus-Press about a 29-year-old man being held in the Shiawassee County Jail for Criminal Sexual Conduct.
His victims are 11, 12 and 13. It said he may even have hurt additional girls. He’s been offered a plea deal. What about the girls? Who’s on their side? Who loves them enough to take a stand for their lives? What about their future?
Does the court even care? This man pleads down his horrific attacks, hoping for a lesser sentence.
These precious girls are forever going to be affected by this. They can’t bargain down what he did. Why should he?
Debbie Reed-Davis
Owosso
