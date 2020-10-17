We keep hearing word from trusted figures in our community, but what about the average person?
Joe Ibarra has been very transparent that he wants to restore truth and transparency to the community. Something average “outsiders” need.
I have spoken with Joe on many occasions and has been very forthcoming on plans for his time as sheriff. He is not planning anything to grandiose that he will not be able to provide, or a jail that is well above what our community needs.
He wants to bring the county back to the citizens as it should be. In a world of uncertainty we need someone with a plan who is willing to share the entire story and not just what fits an agenda.
He is not a part of the “good-ol’-boys” network and I feel this will help keep things more open. Over the last year, it seems we have spent so much of our (taxpayers’) money trying to get our county out of issues brought on by issues within the “network,” some still ongoing.
Why do we as a community have to pay for someone else’s wrongdoing when we entrusted them to uphold fairness and the law, regardless of who you know. I want someone I can trust who will be able to be put in office and not use the office for their own gain or use our money to get them out of poor decision making.
A lot has come to light lately and even if only a fraction is true that puts doubt in my mind of what is happening that we don’t see. Ibarra has strong family values as well as a strong moral compass.
Come November I will be walking in to vote excited and proud that I am voting a people’s sheriff into office. The time for change is now.
Emily Thomas
Perry
