Letter to the editor

The Owosso Historical Commission would like to thank everyone who helped to make the 40th Owosso Historic Home Tour a resounding success.

From the homeowners to the volunteer docents, this is an event that takes “an entire village” to pull off. First and foremost, a special thank you to the homeowners who graciously opened their homes to the hundreds of tour visitors and without whose hospitality the home tour would not be possible.

Next a special thank you the 130 docent volunteers who helped to make this city-wide event possible. Thanks to our lead sponsor, the Shiawassee Convention and Visitors Bureau, and to our other two sponsors, Woodworth Commercial and Heavenly Scent Pet Resort and Spa. Thank you, also, to all the sponsors in the home tour booklet.

The following list of organizations and people greatly contributed to making this one of the most comprehensive Home Tours in the history of the event:

ArtShare – Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs

Christ Episcopal Church

Downtown Owosso Farmers Market

Downtown Owosso Merchants and Businesses

First Congregational Church

Gayle Green Flowers and Chapel

Joe Matteson Photography

Josh Adams, Main Street manager

Karen Meade-Elford

Memorial Healthcare

Michael Paine Photography

Michigan Historic Preservation Network

Nathan Cox, Blacksmith

Owosso City Hall

Owosso Floral

Owosso Main Street

Piper Brewer, Executive Director Shiawassee Arts Center

Shiawassee Arts Center

Simpson’s Florist

Steam Railroading Institute

Stony Creek Village Antiques

Sunnyside Florist

The Argus-Press

The Independent Newsgroup and i60Media

The Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce

VFW Post 9455

Again, a huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped to make this more than just a Home Tour, but a curated exhibition of Historic Owosso.

Robert Doran-Brockway

Director

Owosso Historical Commission

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.