The Owosso Historical Commission would like to thank everyone who helped to make the 40th Owosso Historic Home Tour a resounding success.
From the homeowners to the volunteer docents, this is an event that takes “an entire village” to pull off. First and foremost, a special thank you to the homeowners who graciously opened their homes to the hundreds of tour visitors and without whose hospitality the home tour would not be possible.
Next a special thank you the 130 docent volunteers who helped to make this city-wide event possible. Thanks to our lead sponsor, the Shiawassee Convention and Visitors Bureau, and to our other two sponsors, Woodworth Commercial and Heavenly Scent Pet Resort and Spa. Thank you, also, to all the sponsors in the home tour booklet.
The following list of organizations and people greatly contributed to making this one of the most comprehensive Home Tours in the history of the event:
ArtShare – Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs
Christ Episcopal Church
Downtown Owosso Farmers Market
Downtown Owosso Merchants and Businesses
First Congregational Church
Gayle Green Flowers and Chapel
Joe Matteson Photography
Josh Adams, Main Street manager
Karen Meade-Elford
Memorial Healthcare
Michael Paine Photography
Michigan Historic Preservation Network
Nathan Cox, Blacksmith
Owosso City Hall
Owosso Floral
Owosso Main Street
Piper Brewer, Executive Director Shiawassee Arts Center
Shiawassee Arts Center
Simpson’s Florist
Steam Railroading Institute
Stony Creek Village Antiques
Sunnyside Florist
The Argus-Press
The Independent Newsgroup and i60Media
The Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce
VFW Post 9455
Again, a huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped to make this more than just a Home Tour, but a curated exhibition of Historic Owosso.
Robert Doran-Brockway
Director
Owosso Historical Commission
