I met Joe Ibarra just over four years ago when he was, as he is today, a candidate for the office of Shiawassee County sheriff. He impressed me with his honesty and integrity.
He shows respect for the opinions of others. However, he makes no effort to hide or camouflage his perspective. You know exactly why and where he stands. In this day and age it is rare and refreshing to observe this trait in an individual seeking public office. With Joe, what you see is what you get.
Ibarra believes the enforcement of the law is not and should not be based on personal or partisan considerations. He knows that in a democracy it is critical that the law must be enforced as enacted. Joe has stated: “The term justice is blind is intended to mean personal opinions do not matter; otherwise, it would not be justice.”
He is a reserve law enforcement officer who, if elected, promises to work with the Michigan Chief of Police Association and the Michigan Sheriff’s Association to increase the efficiency of the department.
I believe Joe Ibarra is a trustworthy, hardworking and capable individual who is dedicated to serving the people of Shiawassee County. I support and endorse his candidacy.
Francis “Bus” Spaniola
Corunna
