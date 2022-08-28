Thank you to the Shiawassee County Fair board for the new sign that was presented to Corunna VFW Commander Fred Blair at the flag ceremony.
A big thank you to Gilberts Hardware for the use of a refrigerator during fair week. Another big thank you to all our volunteers during fair Bingo week: Jan, Pat E., Sue, Louise, LuAnn, Nancy, Mary, Anna, Pat K., Fern, Sherry, Jessie, Connie, Ronda, Barb, Tonya, Renee, Kim, Peggy, Rose, Margie, Bruce, Mike, Rex, Chad, Russ, Blake, Dave, Brandon, Zac, Tim Sr., Tim Jr., Chris, Deb, Della and Robyn.
