I appreciate this chance to introduce myself to my fellow Shiawassee County District 2 residents. I have called Shiawassee County my home base for 48 years. I attended Corunna High School, have a diploma in executive office administration, and an associate’s degree in health care management.
My employment background includes years of experience in the newspaper and printing sectors. Locally, I was employed with The Tri-County Citizen with Dan Lea, and The Independent with Leonard Krawczyk and Michael Flores.
I was engaged in many public printing jobs, working closely with the Owosso Historical Society along with Helen Harrelson and Richard Harsh, producing the Shiawassee County Visitors Guide, a board game, menus, etc. Later in life, I pursued a career in health care.
I decided to run for county commissioner because I believe there is a lack of transparency. Residents deserve to be more involved. I feel we don’t have a voice and as taxpayers, we deserve one. I will strive to make a difference by bringing as much transparency and honesty as possible to the residents. Being considered a low-income senior citizen, which is largely what our county consists of, gives me insight into many of the problems that our younger fellow residents may not understand. Important factors to be taken into consideration when decisions are made.
With rising property taxes, utility bills, and the cost of groceries just to name a few, plus the new challenges we face from the COVID-19 pandemic, most residents of our county are struggling to keep their heads above water. We must do what we can to ensure that they not only survive, but are able to work and reside here comfortably. If we don’t, we just pass the burden on to future generations.
Several problems I see needing to be addressed in the near future include failing sewer systems and flooding, rapidly rising property taxes, deteriorating roads, recycling, wage increases, retirement plans and the controversy over the jail. If elected, my sole purpose will be to work for the good of the residents of this county.
Elaine Wigle
Owosso
