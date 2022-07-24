That would be my reply if someone were to describe today’s political environment. This former president and his family members are being investigated for numerous federal and state lawsuits. The same former president is under investigation for literally hundreds of crimes and countless numbers of his cohorts have been indicted or imprisoned. Currently a committee of bipartisan representatives are displaying to the country the ways he spearheaded a literal coup against the U.S. government in order to assume dictatorial, tyrannical power.
Somehow in the middle of all this negative exposure political candidates are displaying an “Endorsed by Trump” emphasis on their yard signs and literature as if they are proud.
How does this happen in a country with public education, universities in every state, advanced medical care and diverse cultures — not to mention all the freedoms we take for granted daily?
How can people and candidates be duped by a person so singularly-minded and willing to lie to get what he wants? Candidates affiliated with Donald Trump — how can that be a good thing? Beware!
