I have been a law enforcement officer for 38 years, serving over 30 years in Shiawassee County. I have known Sheriff Brian BeGole for more than 30 years. Brian is the finest sheriff Shiawassee County has ever had. He has built a spirit of teamwork with other law enforcement agencies and the community that never existed before. He always puts the needs of the community and his department ahead of his own.
Brian would do an excellent job as the next state representative. He would put the well being of the community ahead of any political party or agenda. He would bring honesty, integrity and rule of law to the state government. A great leader like Sheriff BeGole is greatly needed in Lansing.
James A. Carlson
Genesee County Park Ranger
Owosso Police Department sergeant,
1984-2011
Lennon Police Department sergeant,
2012-2015
