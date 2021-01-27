We would like to take a few words to say thank you to Memorial Healthcare, Dr. Oscar Macal and staff, the physician staff, the nursing staff, the patient tech staff, PT staff and the cafeteria staff and anyone else who helped our recovery.
Both of us were inpatients for COVID-19: one for eight days and the other for four days. Memorial Healthcare saved our lives. It is incredible that we have this caring, talented group of professionals in our wonderful town.
Thank you again.
Leslie and Rebecca Rood
Brady Township
