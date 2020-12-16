My goodness, it was gratifying to see so many responses (in print and otherwise) to my recent letter (a metaphorical parody on the transition about to take place in the White House).
I have enjoyed even the vitriolic ones, although I don’t understand it. Your guy won. Rejoice and look forward to the glorious days ahead under such stellar leadership. To the left, the future is rosy, or so it may seem. Reflecting upon that, I am reminded of a story told to me many years ago by someone whom I greatly admired:
There was a highly educated man, with two undergrad degrees, two MBAs and a doctorate walking down the street. Suddenly, he notices a man tumble from the opposite side of the street, ending up on his side. He looked down at him and said, “It appears to me that you have been involved in an altercation in the establishment across the street. You have a broken arm, two broken legs, abrasions, contusions and probable internal injuries. In a moment an ambulance will take you to the ER where you will be placed in ICU, in critical condition. As I weigh all these facts in my mind, I have concluded that you lost the altercation in the establishment across the street.”
Upon hearing this, the poor guy lifted his one, unbroken arm, skyward; cupped his fingers and thumb, and responded: “Most learned sir, things are not always as they seem; for whose testicles have I in my hand?”
Good luck to us all.
Charles Robertson
Owosso
