Many of you have seen the SATA buses around the county and may not know how they operate. I’m from New Haven Township and have gotten involved in the process of what it takes for a township to participate in SATA.
Public transportation matters to me. We all take for granted our ability to drive any time, anywhere, but when circumstances change, those wheels can come to a screeching halt. I wish SATA had been available for my parents. When they could no longer drive, they still wanted to go out for breakfast every day. I have been through the process of hiring drivers and found out it wasn’t easy or cheap. We had drivers who didn’t show, asked for money or damaged my parents’ car.
Did you know that if our township participated in SATA, folks aged 60 and older could ride free of charge between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.? Personally, I’m hoping for a self-driving car when my personal wheels stop, but that’s not likely. But SATA is right here, right now.
We currently have about 389 households in the township. Households with someone 65 or older number 200. That’s more than half the total households in the township. The need for SATA is now.
I appreciate the fears of expense and taxes. So, what’s it going to cost?
The requested commitment for SATA in New Haven Township for the fiscal year Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 20, 2020, was $8,029.30. Because service did not start Oct. 1, the amount for half of next year, starting April 1, 2020, would be $4,014.65. If we were to assess each household equally, the cost for a year would be $20.64. That’s $1.72 per month or 6 cents a day: pocket change.
With a millage, for every $50,000 in taxable value the estimate is roughly $5.91 per year. It would be less than one-quarter of a mill.
Current cities that participate in SATA include Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Owosso and Perry. Townships that now participate are Bennington, Caledonia, Owosso, Shiawassee, Venice and Vernon.
If you live in New Haven Township, please join us in this grass roots movement to bring public transportation to our residents.
Julie Pennington
New Haven Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.