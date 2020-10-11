With election day fast approaching it is nothing new to hear people discussing the likes and dislikes of people whom are running for the various offices that are up for grabs in the upcoming election. One office that is of utmost importance to all of our citizens is the office of the sheriff. In the past, we citizens of this county have been fortunate to have had some fine men that have taken on this job. Most have been good, some not so good.
Having put 25 years in law enforcement in this county, I have watched the performance of this office very closely, which brings us to our present sheriff Brian BeGole, whom has been in continuous service to the people of Shiawassee County for more than 24 years, including the office of sheriff.
I have known this man since he became a deputy and have been very impressed by his desire to help people. He is a very honest and compassionate man who strives every day to do what is right for all Shiawassee County residents. The office of sheriff is a 24/7 job and requires a person with a high degree of dedication and the willingness to accept the responsibility this job requires every day. We the citizens of Shiawassee County are blessed to have a man of this caliber as our sheriff.
Brian is truly dedicated to serving all county residents. His honesty and integrity are above reproach. This is the man we citizens need to keep as our sheriff, so please keep this in mind as you go to the polls in November.
Pete Krupp
New Lothrop
Integrity? Definition is "The quality of being honest and having moral principles, moral uprightness." So inforcing only certain laws and protecting your friends in ditches in that definition?
