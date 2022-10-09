An October 2022 report by the Wall Street Journal stated that foreign investors hold approximately 37.6 million acres of farmland in the United States. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working tirelessly to head off the threat of stealth land takeovers by hostile adversaries like China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. As Congressional Democrats continue fighting for rural America, Democrat Mark Zacharda is taking his fight for rural mid-Michiganders to the state capitol as a 71st district state house representative contender.

Zacharda is a Shiawassee County native and a farmer. He will stand up to the out-of-state venture capitalists and foreign nationals who have been buying up our local farmland and residential lots for dubious solar power schemes.

