An October 2022 report by the Wall Street Journal stated that foreign investors hold approximately 37.6 million acres of farmland in the United States. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working tirelessly to head off the threat of stealth land takeovers by hostile adversaries like China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. As Congressional Democrats continue fighting for rural America, Democrat Mark Zacharda is taking his fight for rural mid-Michiganders to the state capitol as a 71st district state house representative contender.
Zacharda is a Shiawassee County native and a farmer. He will stand up to the out-of-state venture capitalists and foreign nationals who have been buying up our local farmland and residential lots for dubious solar power schemes.
Although alternative energy sources will be an important addition to America’s overall energy production portfolio in the future, the way these “vulture” capitalists have partnered with the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to derail the thousands of objections expressed by area residents is downright criminal. The county board and their vulture capitalist cronies are in the process of permanently destroying our precious arable land.
Zacharda’s opponent in the 71st house district race, Republican Brian BeGole, has been bought by billionaire Betsy DeVos. BeGole will forget about the concerns of Shiawassee County residents once he heads off to Lansing to focus on his planned pork barrel spending projects.
Mark Zacharda is unbought and unbossed. He will stand up to the billionaires and the greedy vulture capitalists who want to sell off the rest of our land to China.
Vote for Mark Zacharda for 71st house district rep on November 8th to keep local ownership of Shiawassee County.
