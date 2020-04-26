As the White House coronovirus briefing was happening today, I couldn’t do anything but shake my head at some things the president asked.
He asked if you could inject disinfectant into the body to kill the virus. He also asked if the virus was on your hands, could you hold your hands in the sunlight to kill the virus?
And another question he asked is will bright light inside the body kill the virus?
I had to wonder if this man, the president, has the mental IQ of even an average person? No matter how you look at it, those questions are totally bizarre. How can anyone still back him is way, way beyond me.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso Township
