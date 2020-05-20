Some years ago, at my local VFW hall, I was angered when I spotted a young man with an SS tattoo on his neck. I wanted to confront him, but feared it would only make matters worse.
I am a Vietnam veteran and my father, and several uncles and cousins, were forced to risk their lives to stop the Nazis and all they stood for.
My father was a combat engineer and saw action in the hedgerows of Normandy and St. Lo, France; the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and more. I asked dad what the casualty rate was for his battalion: 150 percent was his answer.
I didn’t believe him until I read Stephen Ambrose’s book, “Citizen Soldier,” and found out that 150-percent casualties was common for the European Theater of Operation.
Skinheads, Nazis and any organization hiding behind a swastika is an insult to the efforts of that generation to right a terrible wrong.
Ronald Anderson
Durand
I agree with you and I believe our Country should create a law that denies anyone the right to display the Nazi symbols. Germany did it, for obvious reasons, and the USA should do it.
