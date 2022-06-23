The Owosso Middle School building and property is for sale again. The school board is seeking a buyer who “makes the highest offer and has (a) plan for future use of the building that is most advantageous to the district.” Suggested uses to date have been (low income or subsidized) housing or mixed-use development, both brilliant and original thoughts.
Any development of this building will undoubtedly take advantage of the FHA’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program through HUD, which provides tax incentives to investors to construct or rehabilitate low income housing for low income families. In return for favorable financing and tax credits, the developer must offer a specified number of units at below market rates.
The availability of affordable housing is a pressing issue all over the country. Owosso has perhaps a dozen low income housing developments. None are the size of the junior high school building, or have the cachet of a full cafeteria, gym, extremely high ceilings, wide hallways and filled-in pool. If helping low-income families gain access to good-quality, stable, affordable housing in high opportunity neighborhoods is the goal, renovating the middle school for this purpose is not the solution or the right location. Approximately 40% of Owosso’s housing units are already rentals. The major development in this area (not to mention the grocery stores) is in the surrounding townships. Is adding a dense residential building in the middle of Owosso the kind of high-minded stewardship the school board has in mind?
Many years ago, the Lebowsky family made the Lebowsky Theater available to the Owosso Community Players under a gift/contract arrangement. The family also donated the Exchange Building to the city of Owosso, which passed it on to a developer who made improvements such that it is still in good use today.
That said, I propose that the Owosso School Board donate the junior high school building and grounds to the city of Owosso for no consideration. The building should be demolished and the land dedicated to parkland for the benefit of all. The taxpayers have already paid for this building and are and will be paying for a newly-renovated junior high and high school for the next 40 years. This would be the highest and best use of the property for the citizens of this school district. As far as the costs of demolition are concerned, surely our clever urban planners can locate brownfield or other state and federal funds and grants to return this property to its natural state, at least in part. Any other investment by the city necessary for obtaining this property would be well worth it.
Absent the above solution, before any sale of the property goes through, the Owosso Public Schools should irrevocably deed to the city of Owosso an unassignable interest to 100 feet of land from the center of the river along the riverbank running the length of this property. The intent is to prevent future building on this portion, and to ensure the citizens of Owosso will have perpetual access to the city’s most recognizable asset. The city may build a walking or bike trail, but no other construction should be allowed.
Let it go.
Rebecca McClear
Owosso
