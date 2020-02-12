This is specifically in response to the In Your Opinion portion of The Argus-Press, a letter by Max Spencer dated Jan. 31. Spencer was responding to my letter of Jan. 25, headlined “Kiley death wasn’t murder, just an accident.”
Based on my memory, the second Frank Garcia trial was the most recent of three trials relating to the death of Tim Kiley.
Though court-appointed, I had outside funding ordinarily not available to an indigent person that allowed for experts retained independently. A former Michigan State Police firearms expert first educated me, then the jury, about trigger pull and hair triggers. The most recent jury’s verdict was not guilty of murder.
Yes it does seem trivial arguing in 2020 whether or not what happened in 1985 was or was not an accident; and yes, I remain trivial.
We all know we can’t turn back the clock to become educated or otherwise. But with the pile of the recent relevent material in front of me, I agree with the characterization in the Jan. 19 front-page story, “Reliving deadly trauma.”
Arnold Dunchock
Owosso
Editor’s note: Dunchock represented Frank Garcia in the original murder trial. Garcia was convicted of second-degree murder and felony firearm. The verdict was overturned by the Michigan Court of Appeals because of an error on the jury form. At a second trial, he was convicted of armed robbery. He has since been released from prison. Co-defendant Ronald Hammond was convicted and remains in prison, although his sentence recently was reduced.
