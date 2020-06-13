So, once again we learn of a recent tweet from our fearless leader relating to the June 4 incident in Buffalo, New York, where (said to be peaceful activist) Martin Gugino was “poked” by police officers and fell backward to the ground during a human equality protest in the city.
President (by official title) Trump suggested that it was most likely a setup and the victim must be an antifa provocateur; it was staged. Sure, never mind that Mr. Gugino was seriously injured and bleeding from the fall. But Sir Trump thought he fell harder than he was actually pushed; thereby supporting the actions of officers Torgalski and McCabe; aka “Bruti.”
Such a callous reaction to the situation by a person who seemingly cares more about his own welfare and political standing than about his fellow Americans. Also, one who is too vain to even consider wearing a mask during our COVID-19 crisis, wherever and with whomever he is present.
When one of the president’s disciples, Senator Rick Scott, R-Florida, was questioned about Trump’s comment, he of the Republican dogma basically shrugged it off and declared he didn’t see it. Way to go, Rick. You must represent your state in a rather aberrant manner.
I will at least give credit as it is due to members of the same party — Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who strongly oppose many of Trump’s misgivings and false and misleading statements. Kudos to them for having the backbone to speak their minds, regardless of their party affiliation.
Shifting to another part of the U.S., how about that Senate Majority Leader, one Mitch McConnell. If the registered voters of Kentucky will “wake up and smell the coffee” — or grits — in the forthcoming senatorial race for their state, they must believe that Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, will represent them more equitably.
They must vote “Sting along with Mitch” out of office. This man allegedly received tens of thousands of dollars from pharmaceutical companies for his campaign when he nixed the Democrats’ HR3 Bill — Lower Drug Costs Now Act. The purpose of the bill was in part to restrict price hikes and lower out-of-pocket costs. As long as his personal worth is in the millions, and payola existed with the aforementioned companies, he was opposed to the proposal.
Uma Thurman, noted Hollywood actress, appeared in a series of action movies in the early 2000s entitled “Kill Bill.” Although they were martial arts films with loads of action clips, I didn’t see Mitch listed in the credits as a co-star, but perhaps he could have been as he certainly seems to be possessed with the “kill bill” paradigm.
In 1965, Tony Bennett released a popular recording of “If I Ruled The World.” At the age of 93, he is still performing his act before live audiences. Now, could it be possible that Mitch and Donald could release their own rendition of the tune as a duet, but under the revised title of, “When We Rule The World?”
Donald and Mitch, what an act. I am aware of friends and relatives who support them, and so be it; we are all entitled to our own opinions and principles, whether it be politics, sports, or you name it.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
