I want to take a few minutes to thank State Rep. Ben Frederick for being such a kind, thoughtful man. He has been a friend of my husband, Lynn, and I for many years.
Recently, Lynn had a small stroke and Ben called to see how he was doing in his therapy. During the conversation, I mentioned the facility wanted me to come and observe his therapy, but I was snowbound after the snowplows came by. Ten minutes after we hung up Ben was out shoveling my driveway and walk. What a kind gesture, but so typical of Ben. Anyone who knows this man sees God’s love shining through him in so many ways.
We see so many evil things happening in our society each day the good things can be overshadowed. What a different world it would be if more people took time to reach out to those in need like Ben did. Thank you so much, Ben. God bless all of the good Samaritans who, like Ben, are putting “bright spots” in our days. I hope everyone reading this will intentionally do something good for a friend or neighbor today. There are a lot of good people living in Owosso; let’s make it shine.
Happy New Year everyone. Make it your best one yet.
Diana Webster
Owosso
(1) comment
Such a nice post to read, thankful for our blessings everyday, thankful for our helpful friends. Prayers for you and yours. Yes! Let's keep it going everyone, pass it on! Happy New Year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.